Kyrie Irving pours in 42 points to propel Nets past Rockets

With the Nets in dire need of a win, the NBA schedule-makers delivered up the horrible Houston Rockets. And Brooklyn didn’t squander the gift.

After having wasted a great effort by Kevin Durant in Atlanta last time out, this time Kyrie Irving played like the All-Star he is Tuesday, leading the Nets to an authoritative 118-105 victory before a sellout crowd of 17,768.

Irving had 42 points and six assists, snapping out of his mini-slump at the best possible time. He attacked the rim, attacked the Rockets and lifted the Nets (41-38) to within two games of seventh-place Cleveland after the Cavaliers’ loss to Orlando.

The Nets climbed into eighth in the East, thanks to the season-series tiebreaker with ninth-place Atlanta, and edged a game ahead of Charlotte.

With just three games left — at the Knicks Wednesday, Cleveland Friday and Indiana Sunday — every one is vital for play-in positioning. And those prospects got just a little brighter Tuesday — although for his part Irving tried to manage expectations and temper title talk.

Kyrie Irving, who scored 42 points, goes up for a layup during the Nets’ 118-105 win over the Rockets. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

“We’ll see, man,” Irving said. “You can’t predict the future as of right now. Any time I try to do that, God has a way of humbling me. So I’m just going to take it one day at a time as I’ve been saying all season, and game-to-game.

“I can’t even think about if we win all four games, if we go 3-1, 2-(2), and who do we play? I can’t even think like that. Just looking forward to [playing], being on the home floor and putting on a show.”

Durant had 18 points, Bruce Brown 15 and Cam Thomas finished with 13.

“The guys have a great mindset of what they want to do,” Andre Drummond said. “We have a great vision of what this team can be with such little time, so I think with us, we’re just excited to be here, excited to make something special happen. And we have the tools to do it.”

Kyrie Irving high fives Kevin Durant during the Nets’ win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Irving — who’d been shooting just 36.2 percent in his previous five games — had 11 quick points to spot the Nets to a 25-18 lead right out of the gate.

And even after they fell asleep and let the Rockets climb back into it — a running dunk by Jalen Green (30 points) knotting it at 32-all with 10:13 left in the half — they had no problem with Houston.

The Nets responded by reeling off 10 unanswered points, highlighted by a sequence that saw them — with a big frontcourt of little-used LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton and Durant playing together — crash the boards for four consecutive offensive rebounds, capped by a technical and Irving free throw.

That made it 39-32, and Brown’s 3 on the ensuing possession padded the cushion to double figures.

The Nets went into the locker room up 64-47 thanks to 22 points from Irving. It was their biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 versus the Pelicans, after holding the Rockets to 37.7 percent shooting and 4 of 22 from deep.

Kevin Durant, working off a pick by Nic Claxton, drives to the basket during the Nets’ victory. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

The Nets held Houston at arm’s length the rest of the evening. Kevin Porter Jr. (36 points) pulled the Rockets within 90-84, but no closer as Irving stemmed the tide with a midrange jumper and improved defense.

After a lack of discipline in Atlanta, the Nets held the Rockets to 11 of 43 from 3 without reaching and fouling.

“We’ve classified it as a lack of discipline. We’ve just kind of taken a step back there as far as attentiveness, focus on understanding tendencies and scenarios and situations,” Steve Nash said. “It happens. Its highlighted when it’s at the end of the year and we’re trying to fight for seeding. But this is the type of slippage that happens to every team at different stretches of the season. We’re just on the clock.

“So all these things are highlighted and magnified a little bit. So, just getting back to playing without fouling. It’s really risen recently. … We don’t need to overreact, let’s just keep building every day, get better. Let’s get back to guarding without fouling and play a great game.”

It wasn’t great. But it was enough.