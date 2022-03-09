Kyrie Irving on facing James Harden for first time as a 76er

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash all downplayed facing James Harden on Thursday for the first time since the latter was traded to Philadelphia.

“If that’s what James wanted then I respect his decision. That’s just what it is,” said Irving, who scored 50 points in the Nets’ 132-121 win over the Hornets on Tuesday night. “I wish him nothing but peace and love.

“We have a great friendship, but it didn’t work out. Wish things could have been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.”

Rookie Cam Thomas (back) made a one-minute cameo in Tuesday’s win.

“Yeah, he’s cleared to play,” Nash said before the game. “So I don’t know if that’s flying on all cylinders, but safe to return and available.”