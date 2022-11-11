Kyrie Irving meets with Joe Tsai in significant hurdle to Nets return

A timetable remains unclear, but Kyrie Irving appears one step closer to returning to the Brooklyn Nets.

The suspended superstar met with Nets ownership on Thursday – which was one of the six checkpoints the organization reportedly required of Irving before he could rejoin the team – and the meeting went well.

“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday,” Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted Friday afternoon. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.

“The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Nov. 1, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 following his sharing a movie on social media that contained anti-Semitic tropes, for which he refused initially to apologize.

In addition to the ban of at least five games – Saturday’s matchup in Los Angeles against the Clippers will be the fifth Irving misses – the Nets reportedly asked Irving to complete six steps, from apologizing (check) to meeting with Tsai (check). He also had to meet with Jewish leaders, make a monetary donation and complete sensitivity trainings.

“I’m very encouraged by the progress that’s been made,” tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, with which Irving also was required to meet.

“Thanks to all involved (@KyrieIrving, @NBA, @BrooklynNets, @TheNBPA, @joetsai1999) for their openness and willingness to work towards a positive outcome.”

According to ESPN, Irving met with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association “on several occasions” in recent days. The NBPA could fight the conditions of Irving’s suspension.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said at practice Friday he still has not talked with Irving. Irving theoretically could return Sunday against the Lakers.

Nets owner Joe Tsai Getty Images

“Focus has been on this group,” said Vaughn, who would not state whether Irving would join the Nets on the West Coast trip. “I think that’s sometimes the best: Give someone space and focus on the task and the group at hand.”