Kyrie Irving making stunning Nets return

Kyrie Irving appears to be returning to the Brooklyn Nets relatively soon.

That’s the word from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who tweeted that Irving has “started [the] process” to return to the team.”

“Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined,” said Charania.

Kyrie Irving has “started the process” of returning to the Brooklyn Nets. Nathaniel S. Butler

Irving has remained staunchly unvaccinated. New York City regulations do not permit him to play in home games unless he is vaccinated. Previously, the Nets had told him to stay home, rather than play in road games.

However, as the rest of the team has suffered attrition due to COVID-19 protocols, the team has changed its stance. Charania and ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski both report that Irving will now be permitted to play in the team’s road games, but miss the ones at home.

This Irving return has been teased since earlier this week. The Athletic reported that Irving and Kevin Durant were communicating about game tape, and there was optimism for his return.

Irving’s eventual return was further telegraphed when he shared an Instagram video of himself lacing up basketball sneakers.

Kyrie Irving drives to the basket. Corey Sipkin

“If we get the gift of his return, we’ll be ecstatic, but we can’t count on it,” Nets coach Steve Nash said of Irving’s potential return earlier this week. “We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work, and get better, and our group’s been awesome this year.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Getty Images; AP

Irving has missed all of the Nets’ games so far this year. While the team is atop the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record in his absence, his return would greatly bolster their chances to win an NBA championship.