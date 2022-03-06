Kyrie Irving full of praise for Eric Adams

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a home game all season, and after New York Mayor Eric Adams’ recent comments it sounds as if the Nets star might have to wait a while longer — if he suits up in Barclays Center at all this season.

But Irving, like a politician courting an endorsement — or an unvaccinated player still hoping for a vaccine carve out — was effusive in praising Adams after the mayor had said it made no sense barring Irving while allowing unvaccinated opponents to come complete in New York.

“Man, shout out Eric Adams, man,” Irving said after Sunday’s 126-120 loss in Boston. “It’s not an easy job to be the mayor of New York City. And with COVID looming, vaccination mandates, everything going on in our world with this war, Ukraine and everybody feeling it across America, I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now trying to decide whether or not one basketball player can come and play at home. I appreciate his comments and his stance.”

Kyrie Irving was full of praise for Eric Adams (top left). Getty, Action Press

Adams is a longtime Nets fan and has said he’d love to see Irving back on the Barclays Center floor. But with Irving unwilling to get vaccinated, the private sector mandate keeps him from suiting up and playing home games.

“I know one day we’ll be able to break bread together and he’ll be able to come to the games and hopefully we’ll be past this time like it never happened in our sense,” Irving said. “But it’s just the reality that it’s been difficult for a lot of us in New York City and across the world. I know he’s feeling it and I’m just grateful that he’s on my side as well as [NBA] commissioner [Adam Silver].”

Kevin Durant became the 23rd player in league history to score 25,000 career points. He joined LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony among active players, and was the seventh-fastest (922 games) to get to the milestone.

Kevin Durant joined the 25K-point club. AP

“It’s pretty cool. I should be at 30 (thousand) right now to be honest, but it’s cool,” Durant said. “It’s cool to reach that milestone and be amongst the greats and I just got to keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up.”

Ben Simmons isn’t expected to play with the Nets for some time and hasn’t been cleared to practice, but he’ll join them on this road trip that continues Tuesday in Charlotte and ends in Philadelphia against his old team.

“He is not on the trip. He’s gonna join us though,” said Steve Nash, who offered no timeline for Simmons’ debut.

Simmons, 25, has been dealing with a sore back. GM Sean Marks said he expects Simmons to join full team activity at the end of this coming week.

“I won’t comment on that,” Nash said. “I don’t think I know the answer to that. But that would be fantastic.”

Cam Thomas was forced out of Sunday’s loss with a back contusion. Nash had no update on the rookie.

Andre Drummond logged just 16:33, taken off as a situational sub. He played just 4:51 in the third quarter and none in the fourth.

Nash cleared health and protocols and coached Sunday.