Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans after hearing boos all game

Kyrie Irving has gone from thinking of a long-term future in Boston to giving Celtics fans a one-finger salute.

Irving appeared to flip the bird to the TD Garden crowd on Sunday during his playoff return to the city. The former Celtic was at one point expected to sign an extension and remain in Boston for the long term but instead eschewed that route, joining with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

At the time, Irving cited his grandfather’s recent death as well as wanting to be closer to his hometown in New Jersey for the move.

Drama has followed Irving to the Nets, most recently with his standoff with Mayor Eric Adams over the COVID-19 vaccine. And there’s certainly no love lost between Irving and the Boston fans, who booed him on Sunday.

Irving’s full-time return late last month gave the Nets a major boost ahead of the postseason. Though they had a disappointing regular-season record, Brooklyn got through the play-in round with a victory over Cleveland.

That set up Irving for a return to Boston in front of a hostile crowd.

Irving exchanged words with Celtics fans in the tunnel as well.

Warning: Explicit language

Irving scored 39 points in the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics. Game 2 is in Boston on Wednesday.