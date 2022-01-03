Kyrie Irving expected to make Nets season debut against Pacers

Kyrie Irving is finally set to play.

And the Nets are finally set to be whole.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday night when the Nets play in Indiana.

The Athletic was the first to report that the star point guard was targeting the Pacers game for his return, and teammates confirmed as much when asked by the Post at the morning shootaround for Monday’s game against Memphis.

“Yeah. You know, he’s a one-of-one player, one-of-one individual. We can’t wait to have him back. Hopefully he’s going to be with us in Indiana. So we’re looking forward to having him back,” said Nic Claxton. “You know there’ll be a small adjustment period, but having one of the best point guards of all time on a court, you can never go wrong with that.”

Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut against the Pacers on Monday. AP

Brooklyn is 23-11 coming into Monday, a game behind the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference. And that’s despite Irving not having played a single second due to his refusal to adhere to New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Irving is ineligible to play home games at Barclays Center (or in the Garden, or at Toronto). However, the Nets have decided to let him be a part-time player and suit up on the road. If Irving doesn’t play against the Pacers, his next chance to debut would be a week later when Brooklyn travels to Chicago on Jan. 12.

“Oh yeah (he brings) a lot. You know, it’s exciting to know that we obviously have the caliber that’s been tucked in our back pocket,” said Patty Mills. “But in saying that, it’s how are we able to put the pieces together on court to make this thing go the way that we want to. So on paper it’s all said and good, but we’ve got to be able to understand and know how to use that.

“But it’s very exciting, something that I’m excited to be able to play with him. So in terms of offense and the high caliber, everyone knows who he is and what he does. But I think he’ll be able to bring that good pace and movement and ball movement to the group. I think that at times we get stagnant and he’ll be perfect for that.”

Backing out the Knick and Raptors games — and a tilt in Portland that was postponed due to the Nets’ COVID-19 outbreak and has yet to be rescheduled — there are 21 regular-season road games left for Irving to play in.