Kyrie Irving deleted apology for promoting anti-Semitic film

Kyrie Irving famously issued an apology as part of his Nets punishment for promoting an anti-Semitic movie on his social media platforms. The mea culpa, posted to his Instagram account on Nov. 4, is no more.

Irving, introduced as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday following his trade out of Brooklyn, confirmed that he took down the post, though he noted the act itself wasn’t out of character.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram,” he told reporters following his first workout with the Mavs. “I’ve had things that have happened before in my life, probably not as drastic as that moment, which led to a lot of confusion and uncertainty about what I meant and what I stand for.

“I had to sit up in front of these mics and explain to the world who I am and I know who I am. I delete things all the time and it’s no disrespect to anyone in the community. Just living my life.”

Irving’s initial posting last October of a link to a film riddled with anti-Semitic tropes and disinformation — and the refusal to apologize and continual doubling-down in testy press conferences — drew stern rebukes from many in and out of the NBA world. He lost a sponsorship deal with Nike and was called to sit-downs with commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

The apology was part of a multi-step process Irving was required by the Nets to complete before returning from a team-issued suspension. The checklist also required sensitivity training and a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes — which was quickly returned by the Anti-Defamation League.

Irving appears to have removed the post in early December, though he said he still stands behind at least some aspects of it.





Kyrie Irving took part in his first practice as a part of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. dallasmavs/Twitter

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized,” he said Tuesday. “I did it because I care about my family and I have Jewish members of my family who care for me deeply. Did the media know that beforehand before they called me that word antisemitic? No. Did they know anything about my family? No. Everything was put out before I had anything to say. I reacted instead of responding emotionally maturely. I didn’t mean to be defensive or go at anybody. I stand by my apology and I stand by my people.”