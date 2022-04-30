Kyrie Irving anti-media screed deflects from Nets absences

Just when you thought Kyrie Irving couldn’t say anything more tone-deaf than when he spoke of “managing the franchise” with Kevin Durant, GM Sean Marks and team owner Joe Tsai – conspicuously excluding his coach – he topped it.

That’s not a good thing. But it’s not a surprising one, where Irving is concerned.

In the wake of the Nets getting swept out of the playoffs in the first round – Irving acknowledged contributing to the ouster by creating a distraction for his teammates with his season-long vaccination saga – he has responded with a long social media screed against the media, exhibiting more passion than he did in the final three games of the playoffs.

All in the name of deflecting from the issue at hand: the one ability Irving seems to lack. Availability.