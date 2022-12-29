Kyoji Horiguchi is ‘enemy’ on home soil at Bellator vs. Rizin

Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5, 19 finishes) enters Saturday’s cross-promotional Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF (8 p.m., Showtime) event in an unusual position. The Rizin bantamweight champion is representing Bellator as a flyweight against Rizin fighter Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-6-2, seven finishes), against whom Horiguchi is 2-0. In advance of Japan’s annual New Year’s Eve event at Saitama Super Arena, former Bellator 135-pound champ Horiguchi recently spoke via Zoom with The Post’s Scott Fontana for this week’s Post Fight Interview Q&A session.

Q: This will be your third fight of 2022. That’s more than you’d had the last two years combined. How does it feel to be back to a more active schedule of competition?

A: I like [to be] active because, you know, just make money (laughs). This is my work.

Q: You had been injured within the past few years. Is that why we haven’t seen as much of you before this year?

A: Yeah, that’s why.

Q: How does the body feel?

A: Feel good. No injury. I’m healthy now.

Q: It’s been a long time since you competed at flyweight as you will against Ougikubo. Is that something you hope to do more regularly going forward?

A: Yeah. Of course, I need to cut weight. Usually, I’m a lighter bantamweight, so when I was a bantamweight, I cut to just, maybe, six pounds. Very easy. So that’s why I’m dropping weight.

Kyoji Horiguchi Lucas Noonan

Q: How much do you expect you’ll weigh for this flyweight fight when you get to the cage?

A: I’m normally 142, [143].

Q: Typical walkaround weight between fights?

A: Usually 143, [143].

Q: This event is billed as Bellator vs. Rizin. You’re signed to Bellator, but you remain the Rizin bantamweight champion. Do you feel as if you represent both organizations even though it’s sort of billed as you being the Bellator fighter?

A: I’m happy because I’m [on the] American side, Bellator’s side. I’m really [feeling a little bit weird] because I have a Rizin belt [but am] also Japanese, but [on the] American side (laughs).

Q: You should still be well liked in Japan, right?

A: [I’m the] Japanese’s enemy, right (laughs)?

Q: You’ve been a champion of both organizations. What are your remaining career goals?

A: I want every organization’s belt. Right now, I don’t have the Bellator belt, too. So I want a rematch [against champion Sergio Pettis]. I will get [the] belt back. So, I have to do a lot (laughs).

Q: The Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix final is set, and Patchy Mix, the man who defeated you in the tournament, is a finalist. How do you expect the fight to go when he fights Raufeon Stots?

A: I think Patchy [is] gonna win because he’s long, and also, he has good ground technique.

Q: How do you plan to get yourself back into the championship picture with Pettis and the winner of the Grand Prix, who will also have the interim bantamweight title? Do you think you need one or two more fights to get back there?

A: I can fight anytime, anywhere. Doesn’t matter who is [the] opponent.

Q: You’ve fought and beaten Ougikubo twice. How do you size him up as an opponent?

A: He’s tough fighter, and even [though] I won two times, maybe he [has been] getting better [in] that time, so I’m really careful. He’s a striker, also [has] grappling, so I’m very careful [of] his technique.

Q: New Year’s Eve is traditionally a big night for MMA in your home country, and you’ve done so before. What does it mean to be competing at this event, for those who may not understand?

A: It’s gonna be like a festival, Japanese festival. But we are fighting and also get money. It’s work (laughs).

Q: You’re already at 13 full years and 35 fights, but you’re only 32. Do you feel like you’ve got many more years in MMA, or do you see the end on the horizon?

A: I want to be fighting [until I’m] 40 years old, maybe. [That’s] my goal, but I don’t know. If I get [an] injury or something, maybe I’m gonna retire. But my goal is 40.

Q: What was your first experience watching MMA?

A: When I was six [or] eight, I watched K-1. I don’t remember what exactly, but I always watched [the] K-1 Grand Prix, just heavyweights at that time. … Because my dad, my family loved kickboxing, my dad [was] watching, I’m also watching. Then, ‘Oh, I want to be like that,’ you know (laughs)?

Q: How old were you when you started focusing on trying to get into MMA?

A: When I started karate, [I was] 5 years old. The real focus [was] maybe 16, 17; I’m really focused [on] karate and also kickboxing and martial arts.

Q: Favorite post-fight meal?

A: I always go to Japanese barbecues. Always. Also ramen noodles.

Q: What’s the coolest technique in combat sports?

A: That’s an easy question. This is karate, my style. … I like more punch, long distance punch.