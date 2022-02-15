Kyler Murray’s ‘nonsense’ tweet clouds Cardinals future further

That clears things up. Sort of.

Kyler Murray turned to social media — the same place his surprising offseason Cardinals controversy started — to seemingly reply to an ESPN report in which an anonymous source claimed the quarterback was “self-centered, immature,” and someone who points fingers.

Murray tweeted a photo of himself on the sideline in a Cardinals uniform on Monday night.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” the 24-year-old wrote. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be.

“Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

What “nonsense” Murray is specifically referring to is unclear. He first raised doubts of drama between himself and the Cardinals when he scrubbed all mentions of the team from his Instagram and Twitter account.

The Cardinals season derailed after a 7-0 start and ended with an abysmal 34-11 loss to the eventual champion Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Murray struggled mightily, throwing for 137 yards and two interceptions.

Kyler Murray’s Cardinals future is in doubt Getty Images

Murray’s initial social media activity put into question his future with the franchise and his most recent post does not do a lot to clear it up.