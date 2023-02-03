Kyler Murray’s contract not helping Cardinals’ coaching search

The Cardinals’ coaching search is not going particularly well – and there may be a culprit.

Coaching candidates are reportedly scared off by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and the massive $230 million contract he signed in the offseason, according to Pro Football Network.

Per the report, candidates are wary of being “tied to the hip of Murray for the next four seasons,” especially after the quarterback tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season and may not be healthy enough to play in 2023. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Murray “would take his time” and “not rush” the recovery, and would not return until the injury “healed perfectly.”

Arizona has interviewed a number of candidates in their head coaching search, including Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Sean Payton, who last week took the job with the Broncos. The Cardinals are also set to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Murray has developed into a star quarterback in his first four NFL seasons, but the Cardinals have only made the playoffs once in that span, losing in the first round last season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

Questions have lingered about the 25-year-old’s attitude and interest in football, perhaps most notably last summer when he signed his gigantic extension. An anonymous Cardinals player told Bally Sports last month that the team “created a monster” when it gave him his huge payday, as he became less motivated to carry out the duties of being a franchise quarterback after he got paid.

Right after the signing became official, news leaked out that the Cardinals had installed an “independent study” clause in his deal that required him to study the playbook for four hours a week, an unprecedented addition to an NFL contract that raised questions about his preparation.





The clause was quickly removed, but the damage to his reputation was done – and now the injury only adds to the concern.