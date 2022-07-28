Kyler Murray rips ‘disrespectful’ narrative after contract clause

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is firing back at critics amid the recent chatter surrounding the “homework” clause in his massive five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old signal-caller called an impromptu press conference, where he said it was “disrespectful” that some folks would think he could be as successful a quarterback as he is without being a so-called “student of the game.”

“It’s almost a joke,” Murray said during his roughly 11-minute chat.

“I’m flattered that y’all think that at my size I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”

In the days after it was reported that Murray signed an extension with the Cardinals — who selected him first overall in 2019 — word began to circulate about a curious addendum in his contract. Murray is obligated to complete four hours of “Independent Study” during each week of the season, including any playoff games, according to NFL Network.

Kyler Murray spoke to the media on July 22, 2022. AP

During his media session Thursday, Murray said it is too hard to play quarterback without studying a considerable amount of film. He then went on to state his personal accomplishments, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2018, and his Offensive Rookie of the Year honors a year later.

Elsewhere, Murray also claimed he’s “already behind the eight ball” in regards to his 5-foot-10 stature.

“I can’t afford to take any shortcuts, no pun intended,” Murray said. “Those are things you can’t accomplish if you don’t prepare the right way.”

“It’s laughable,” he added.

Murray also talked about the various ways one can go about watching film, noting he even enjoys the process.

“Of course, I watch film by myself, that’s a given,” Murray said. “That doesn’t even need to be said. But I do enjoy and love the process of watching the game with my guys — the quarterbacks — my coaches.”

The Oklahoma product emphasized what his issue was in terms of the response to the contract addendum — but said he wasn’t shocked by the reaction, either.

Kyler Murray throwing a pass at Cardinals training camp. AP

“I refuse to let my work ethic, my preparing, to be in question,” Murray said. “I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time and blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it’s football or baseball. People can’t comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college, let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size. It’s funny.

“But to those of you out there that believe that I’d be standing here today, in front of y’all without having a work ethic and without preparing, I’m honored that you think that. But it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible. It’s not possible.”