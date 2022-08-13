Kyler Murray is play caller, water boy for Cardinals preseason opener

Kyler Murray didn’t play in the Cardinals’ preseason opener, but he did do just about everything else.

That includes acting as a water boy and calling plays during the fourth quarter, as coach Kliff Kingsbury continued an experiment he started during training camp.

Kingsbury put Murray in charge of relaying plays to quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the final quarter and had him actually call plays for two series.

Arizona went three-and-out on both drives, though Kingsbury commended Murray after the game.

“He called a couple of really nice plays,” Kingsbury told reporters, per ESPN. “It just didn’t work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”

Kingsbury did add that Murray wanted to throw the ball when the Cardinals got it with 1:14 to go, but he stopped that from happening. Murray has missed over a week of practice due to a sore wrist and COVID-19.

“He’s done a nice job,” Kingsbury said. “He likes doing it, gets excited when good things happen and he’s a tough coach when bad things happen.”

Kyler Murry before the Cardinals’ preseason game on Friday. Getty Images

Kingsbury also got to take off his headset while Murray was calling plays — which he said he likes.

“I think that administrative head coach role kind of fits me,” Kingsbury said. “I may just figure that out one of these days. I’d be able to sleep in a lot longer.”