Kyler Murray deal with Cardinals expected before training camp

Kyler Murray’s contract negotiations with the Cardinals are reportedly moving along better than expected.

“Based on my conversations, talks are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported on Thursday, adding that the February drama involving the quarterback appear to be in the rear view mirror.

Murray’s future with the Cardinals came into question in February, following a series of cryptic social media moves — followed by a contract proposal to the Cardinals sent by his agent Erik Burkhardt that urged the team to prioritize his client’s contract and to make a “real commitment” to the quarterback.

Earlier that month, Murray fueled rumors of a rift with the organization that drafted him first overall in 2019 when he removed all posts on Twitter and Instagram that contained any mention of the team.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” Murray wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post, adding that he will “continue to grow and get better.”

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during OTAs in June AP

Murray reportedly felt regretful over the social media purge and restored his Cardinals-related posts in March.

Arizona picked up Murray’s fifth-year option on his $35.6 million rookie contract in April.

If Murray’s contract negotiations with Arizona are trending in a good direction, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is likely relieved while enjoying offseason travels with his Instagram-famous girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

Last month, Kingsbury said he was “praying” the team would get a deal done with Murray “before training camp.” He added that he wanted the third-year quarterback to report to camp on Day 1.

The Cardinals’ training camp report date is July 21, and the veteran report date is July 26. Murray’s arrival to OTAs was delayed, but he eventually joined the team in its offseason program last month.

Last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was named to his second Pro Bowl after leading the Cardinals to an 11-6 record. He had a short-lived postseason debut, though, with a wild card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, 34-11.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has completed 66.9 percent of his passes and thrown for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns with 34 interceptions. He has also run for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on 314 carries.