Kyler Murray, Cardinals looking to ‘move forward’ from rift

It looks like things will eventually smooth over between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray.

Following a couple weeks of discontent that spilled over into the public, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported on Thursday that Murray and the Cardinals are trying to either agree to a long-term deal or exercise the quarterback’s fifth-year option. The two sides are reportedly on the same page and wanting to move forward following the turbulence of the offseason’s first few weeks.

“I’ve circled back with the Cardinals and this thing has buffed itself out,” Slater said. “In other words, everyone is on the same page and the goal here is to move forward.”

Murray had scrubbed the team from his Instagram following the Pro Bowl. A report soon surfaced questioning his leadership abilities and maturity, referring tp the 24-year-old as “self-centered” and claiming that he felt scapegoated for the Cardinals’ playoff defeat. Murray released a statement on social media denying the report, which criticized him for not finishing the Cardinals’ wild card loss to the Rams on the field.

Kyler Murray is reportedly working out his issues with the Cardinals. AP

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me [and] to win championships,” he wrote. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

The Cardinals completed their own social media cleanse following Murray’s, adding fuel to the fire. The team released a statement to Ian Rapoport on Super Bowl Sunday claiming it was committed to Murray.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement read. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Murray is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but with the fifth-year option available, an extension isn’t necessarily pressing. It would, though, put an immediate end to speculation about the young quarterback’s future.

He was selected to a second straight Pro Bowl this season after throwing for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns. Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time, where they lost in the first round to the Rams.