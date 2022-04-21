Kyler Murray, Cardinals appear to be repairing relationship

Arizona Cardinals fans can breathe a tentative sigh of slight relief.

After plenty of offseason drama between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday perhaps marked a turning point in their strained relationship.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked if Murray could be traded during his is pre-draft press conference.

“No chance,” he told reporters.

Keim’s statement was tweeted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, leading Murray — silent on social media of late — to respond with with the “100” emoji.

Murray later responded to former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who told the “All Things Covered” podcast, “No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year… and Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Murray shot that notion down, though, again responding on Twitter.

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” he wrote.

Murray has progressed throughout his three years in the NFL, but the Cardinals will undoubtedly want to start seeing progress in the form of playoff wins. He posted career highs in completion percentage (69.2 percent), quarterback rating (100.6), and touchdown percentage (5.0 percent) despite playing in only 14 games due to injury.

It looks as though Murray and the Cardinals are now on the same page, with their eyes set on a new season instead of one without each other.