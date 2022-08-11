Kyle Shanahan has serious ‘beef’ with NFL hat rules

Farewell to the “Shanahat.”

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan gained notoriety for his uniquely designed hat, a red cap sporting a small black 49ers logo. When asked on KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac” if he plans to don the “Shanahat” again, Shanhan had a pointed response.

Shanahan said the NFL is only allowing him to use new and approved San Francisco hats this season

“I have such beef with [the league] right now,” Shanhan said. “It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one. I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year.

“Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing. Hopefully, we can figure it out or wait until Salute to Service. … It’s just deals. I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I’m upset about it.”

Before the “Shanahat,” Shanahan refused to wear hats on the sideline, saying “didn’t like how the hats worked.” So, he designed a hat with New Era, making one that he enjoys wearing.

Shanahan wearing the “Shanahat” in 2019. Getty Images

“And then I started wearing it, just in a couple of games, and we actually won in those games,” Shanahan said on the “Unbuttoned” podcast. “Then, eventually, throughout the year, I was ready to take the hat off. I mentioned that to my wife one day before a game, and I never mentioned it again. She said that’s why we were winning.”

Shanahan retired the “Shanahat” last season, and now it seems like it will be permanently put aside.