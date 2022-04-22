Kyle Hamilton not on Jets’ safety radar now

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: safeties Next up: specialists.

There was a lot of momentum early in the offseason for the Jets taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton in the first round. Many people around the league felt the Jets loved him, but that talk has faded. Now, it seems unlikely the Jets would use a first-round pick on a safety.

Hamilton’s 4.59 40-yard dash time has hurt his stock. Jets coach Robert Saleh has said a safety has to be a “unicorn” to take one in the top 10 of the draft. It does not feel like Hamilton is that unicorn.

This draft also has a strong second tier of safeties, many of whom should be available in the second round for the Jets. Michigan’s Daxton Hill, Georgia’s Lewis Cine, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker are all viewed as late first-round or early second-round picks. This could be a sweet spot for GM Joe Douglas to find a safety.

The Jets will likely not select Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Getty Images

The Jets need to address the position. They had a rotating cast at safety last year and now Marcus Maye is gone through free agency. The Jets signed Jordan Whitehead, but they still need a deep safety.

If Douglas chooses to wait, there are plenty of safeties to target in the middle rounds. Cincinnati’s Bryan Cook and Maryland’s Nick Cross could be options in the third round.