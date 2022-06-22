Kyle Farnsworth looks jacked before bodybuilder competition

Kyle Farnsworth probably looks a little different from the last time you saw him with the Yankees or Mets.

Farnsworth — who spent 16 seasons as a journeyman reliever in the majors — is now a competitive bodybuilder. And the 46-year-old sure looks the part.

Farnsworth posted a “gym bathroom selfie” on Twitter on Tuesday, showcasing his frame just four days away from his first bodybuilding competition, a qualifier for the NPC Southern USA Championship.

Kyle Farnsworth, who pitched for the Mets in 2014, is now a competitive bodybuilder. Getty Images

He last appeared in the majors in 2014 with the Astros. The right-hander pitching to a 3.18 ERA in 19 games with the Mets in 2014 and posted a 4.33 ERA across parts of three seasons with the Yankees (2006-2008).

Farnsworth, who was a late-inning reliever who sometimes closed throughout his career, retired with a 4.26 career ERA in 988 ²/₃ innings and had 57 career saves.

Before becoming a bodybuilder, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Farnsworth also attempted a transition to a semi-pro football league called the Florida Football Alliance.