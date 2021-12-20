The Hamden Journal

Kurt Warner’s puffy jacket steals the show during Browns vs. Raiders

The Browns vs. Raiders game was off to a slow start on Monday evening, but Kurt Warner kept fans interested based on what he was wearing in the broadcast booth: a giant, silver, puffy jacket.

The game was located in Cleveland, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s. Warner was cold, and wanted to make a fashion statement.

The jacket almost became more viral than the game itself: Many fans found comparisons to Warner’s style from pop culture, while others compared him to a burrito. Many people compared his jacket to foil, or a space suit.

During halftime, Warner saw how popular his silver jacket was getting and decided to add to the conversation:

Here are some of the best jacket jokes fans made on Twitter:

