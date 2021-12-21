Kurt Warner gets trolled on Twitter over silver puffy jacket

At least Kyle Kuzma can sympathize with Kurt Warner.

Warner was in the booth for Monday’s Raiders-Browns game in Cleveland on NFL Network alongside Joe Davis. While his co-analyst stayed warm in a dark, neutral color coat, the Hall of Famer opted for a silver puffy jacket, which immediately became a talking point on Twitter.

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner during Monday’s Raiders-Browns game in Cleveland on Dec. 20, 2021. Twitter

“Why is Kurt Warner wearing a jacket from the Spice Girls?” one viewer wrote while another remarked, “Kurt Warner has some Derek Zoolander vibes going on with that jacket.”

As the astronaut and Chipotle burrito comparisons continued to roll in, Warner addressed the chatter surrounding his fashion statement.

“We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half … WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha …,” Warner tweeted.

Viewers did get an exciting second half from Cleveland, with the Raiders sealing their seventh victory of the season thanks to a 48-yard, game-winning field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson as time expired.

Following the game, Warner also doubled down on his love for the jacket.

“I love the coat no matter if it looks like a burrito, a space suit of George’s puffy coat! #LetsGo,” he added Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, however, Warner’s jacket had become an icon in itself.

“Going through airport today and recognized by ‘The Jacket’, I love this world!!!” Warner tweeted. “And as I said last night ‘Drip or drown, and I’m walking on water baby’ … have a GREAT day ppl!!”