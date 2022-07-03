Kumar Rocker had shoulder surgery after Mets deal fell apart

Former Mets draft pick Kumar Rocker had a “minor scope” on his right shoulder last September, according to ESPN, following concern over his arm from the team.

The Mets didn’t sign Rocker, whom they drafted 10th overall last summer, due to concern over his arm and he is draft-eligible again this year. He had a five-game stint with the Frontier League’s Tri-City ValleyCats, having left Vanderbilt ahead of the 2021 draft, throwing 20 innings with a 1.35 ERA.

“We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar’s medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels,” Scott Boras, Rocker’s agent, told ESPN.

The Mets drafted Rocker after he fell to the 10th pick last season, but didn’t end up offering him a contract due to concern over his medicals, receiving the 11th pick this year as compensation. Some of the Mets’ concern was related to Rocker’s elbow. The two sides had agreed on a $6 million signing bonus on draft day before a physical examination.

Kumar Rocker AP

Boras told ESPN that the procedure was not considered major and didn’t involve Rocker’s rotator cuff or labrum. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure, and Rocker’s medical information has been distributed to teams ahead of the July 17 draft. He is reportedly expected to go in the first round again.

Rocker helped Vanderbilt to the 2019 College World Series title and finished a three-year college career with a 2.89 ERA. He was one of the biggest names at the college level of the sport, though his health caused his draft status to fluctuate.

If Rocker is considered healthy, he could be considered one of the better pitching prospects in this month’s draft.