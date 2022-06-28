Kristina Mladenovic’s ‘crop top’ turns heads

Kristina Mladenovic’s run at Wimbledon may be over, but tennis fans are still supporting her from afar.

The French athlete, 29, sported a white crop top Monday during what would be a first-round loss to Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 6-0, 7-5, with the outfit drawing cheers on Twitter amid the All England Club’s strict dress code.

“Mladenovic playing in what the young gen is calling a crop top, but what my gen is calling a bra,” journalist Carole Bouchard tweeted. “Sign of the times that Wimbledon has no issue with that. Still can remember the year some had troubles because of ‘too short’ skirts lol.”

Kristina Mladenovic received praise online over her outfit Monday during her first-round match against Angelique Kerber on June 27, 2022. dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Kristina Mladenovic looks on against Angelique Kerber during their first-round match at Wimbledon on June 27, 2022. Getty Images

Wimbledon participants “must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround,” according to the guidelines. Much like Bouchard pointed out, Mladenovic’s outfit could be a sign that the tournament is welcoming different styles than what has been seen in past years.

“Outfit #Mladenovic: 10/10!” one fan tweeted.

Discussions surrounding Mladenovic’s look on Monday follow recent criticism regarding Wimbledon’s wardrobe rules from Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

Kristina Mladenovic returns the ball to Angelique Kerber during their first-round match at Wimbledon on June 27, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

“I think it would be cool to allow, like, a black headband or black sweatband,” Kyrgios said over the weekend, per The Daily Mail. “I think it would look cool. Obviously, Wimbledon doesn’t really care what looks cool. … I don’t think it will ever change.”

Kyrgios leads Britain’s Paul Jubb in the fourth set of their first-round match Tuesday.