Kristaps Porzingis wishes he handled controversial Knicks ending ‘differently’

WASHINGTON – Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be a game-time decision Friday night against the Knicks, but the former All-Star big man had some things to say about the team that drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Porzingis, who was listed as questionable with a rib injury that kept him out of the Wizards’ previous game Wednesday against the Bulls, admits there are things he would change about his departure from the Knicks in a requested trade while recuperating from a knee injury in January of 2019.

“Could I go back and do things differently? For sure, from our side,” Porzingis told NBA.com. “I was hurt. If I kept playing, it would’ve been completely different. I’m young and listening to people and what they’re telling me on what I should do with my career. You don’t know any better. That’s how things went at that time.

“I can only say really good things about the organization because I enjoyed it so much playing there in New York and playing in front of those fans. It was a dream come true. In the moment, I didn’t realize it’s not like that everywhere. New York is a special place. Madison Square Garden is the most special place I had ever played in. But at that moment, I thought it was like that on every team. I had the most fun playing in The Garden.”

Kristaps Porzingis goes up for a shot against the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023. Getty Images

In his third season with the Knicks, Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points per game and was named to his first career All-Star team when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in February of 2018.

While still recovering the following January, however, Porzingis expressed to the front office that he was unhappy with the direction of the organization. He was dealt to the Mavericks with Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and most importantly, first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2023.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail, but how things went with the communication wasn’t my style,” Porzingis said. “My style would be different with whatever needed to be done. Maybe it was nothing. My style would’ve been different either way. But I was wrong. I was going with the flow.”

Kristaps Porzingis takes a photo with Knicks fans NBAE via Getty Images

Drafted by since-fired team president Phil Jackson, Porzingis also acknowledged the challenges dealing with all “the noise” – literally and figuratively – that came with playing for the Knicks.

“You get used to it after a while with the police sirens and people honking. You know how New York is. It takes a while to get used to. No matter what skyscraper you lived in, you still could hear it,” Porzingis said. “[The New York market] was intense. It’s the biggest stage you can play on. You go from being loved by everybody to [the opposite] all of a sudden.

“I’m not going to lie. I missed it. But that’s the reality. That’s what made me think this is not going to be forever, so I better figure out who I am without that.”

Kristaps Porzingis playing for the Knicks in 2018 NBAE via Getty Images

Porzingis, who was traded again from Dallas to Washington at last year’s February deadline, is averaging 22.0 points per game over 37 appearances this season for the Wizards, who enter Friday night’s game with an 18-24 record.

Now, the 27-year-old Latvia native claims he’s “matured” and his “mind is tougher,” making him better equipped to deal with injuries and criticism.

“Just playing in The Garden, getting that love from the fans and the support, it made me appreciate every person that asked for a picture or an autograph. I appreciated that way more when I was hurt,” Porzingis said. “If I didn’t get hurt in New York, you never know how things could’ve gone. But I can’t keep living with this feeling of regret.

“I have to keep moving forward. I’m really happy here in Washington now. I’m focused on now and what’s coming ahead.”