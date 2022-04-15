Kristaps Porzingis is ‘with the girl’ after impressive post-trade run with Wizards

Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis has his offseason priorities in order.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian took to Instagram on Thursday to share cozy photos with girlfriend Laura Vizla at Casa Malca, a luxury hotel in Tulum.

“Con la nena,” Porzingis wrote in his caption, which translates to “with the girl.”

The photos appear to have been taken late last month as Vizla shared similar snaps on Instagram on March 31.

The couple is pictured cozied up on a couch, while another photo shows the pair kissing in front of a piece of art by Lio Malca, a New York-based art collector and dealer. Vizla also shared the kissing snap on her Instagram Story.

Porzingis, who is fairly private about his love life, made the relationship Instagram official last September. It’s unclear when Porzingis and Vizla got together, although it’s been reported that they met in the summer of 2019.

Kristaps Porzingis playing for the Wizards Getty Images

Porzingis’ season with the Wizards ended Sunday in a 124-108 loss to the Hornets, in which he did not play. The All-Star center last played on April 6, when he put up 26 points and 18 rebounds in a loss to the Hawks.

“Thank you for the support this season,” Porzingis wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday night.

Porzingis finished the 2021-22 season strong after the Mavericks traded him and a protected 2022 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Kristaps Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Vizla Instagram/Kristaps Porzingis

Last month Porzingis spoke to reporters about his “smooth transition” from Dallas to Washington and expressed his excitement to play with Bradley Beal next season.

Beal underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist on Feb. 10 — the same day Porzingis was traded to the Wizards.