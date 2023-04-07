Kris Jenkins calls out Mark Cuban for ‘sick’ jab at former Villanova teammate

Former Villanova forward, and Jalen Brunson teammate, Kris Jenkins criticized the claim from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that the team’s push to re-sign Brunson “went south” when the guard’s parents “took over.”

“Man the lies ….. you refused to offer him the contract he asked you ….. multiple times this is sick behavior Mark,” Jenkins tweeted Wednesday.

Jenkins’ response came the same evening that Cuban held an unscheduled media appearance and the same week that Dallas star Luka Doncic admitted that he missed his ex-teammate “a lot.”

And everything, really, began in late March, when Brunson said on a Bleacher Report podcast that he loved Dallas and “wanted that role of being with the Mavericks for the long haul of my career.”

“I can’t say anything bad about Dallas,” Brunson said, “but obviously I wish things would’ve happened differently.”

That’s when the twists and turns — and the differing opinions on what actually transpired once Brunson reached free agency — began.

Cuban accused Brunson’s father — Rick, who was hired in the offseason as a Knicks assistant under Tom Thibodeau — of taking over, adding that Brunson told the Mavericks “he liked being here” and never hinted about an offseason bolt.





Kris Jenkins, one of Jalen Brunson’s teammates at Villanova, pushed back at claims from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Getty Images





Mark Cuban blamed Jalen Brunson’s father for how the star guard’s free agency unfolded last offseason. Getty Images

“It was only the parents that were the issue,” Cuban told reporters. “Even the agent said, worst case, we can do a sign-and-trade.”

Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks in the offseason and immediately became the centerpiece of a franchise that will finish the regular season fifth in the Eastern Conference, securing just their second postseason berth across the last 10 years.

Cuban said the Mavericks didn’t know what the Knicks’ offer for Brunson included, and he claimed that, after finding out, Dallas would’ve paid it “in a heartbeat” even though it likely wouldn’t have influenced Brunson’s decision.

“There’s just no possible way that it was about money,” Cuban said.

Brunson has averaged 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game this year entering the Knicks’ game against the Pelicans on Friday.





Jalen Brunson has averaged 24.0 points per game this season and helped the Knicks secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed. Getty Images

The Mavericks, though, regressed this season after making the Western Conference finals a year ago, acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Nets at the trade deadline but then struggling to piece together a late-season run — with Irving as their second star, alongside Doncic.

They’re currently in 11th place in the Western Conference and in significant danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

Jenkins and Brunson — as well as Josh Hart, now with the Knicks as well following a mid-season trade — won a national championship together at Villanova to cap the 2015-16 season, with Jenkins hitting the iconic buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Wildcats over North Carolina.