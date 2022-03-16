Kris Bryant, Rockies agree on megadeal

Free agent third baseman Kris Bryant has agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Colorado Rockies, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed Wednesday.

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP who helped lead the Cubs to a World Series title the same year, was traded to the Giants last July. In 586 plate appearances between the two teams, the 30-year-old hit .265 with 25 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an .835 OPS.

Kris Bryant is headed to Colorado on a massive MLB free agent deal. AP Photo

The move by the Rockies also helps fill the void at third base after they traded six-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals for left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber and a handful of prospects last offseason.

Earlier this week, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper had been “stumping” for the Phillies to sign Bryant, who is a friend and neighbor in Las Vegas.

In his first seven years in the majors, Bryant hit .278 with 167 home runs and 487 RBIs, which included 39 homers and 102 RBIs in his MVP season. He has battled a spate of injuries in recent years, however, including having played most of the 2020 season with a fractured left wrist and torn ligament in his ring finger.