Kourtney Kellar wonders about Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson

Kourtney Kellar is asking the same question many others have.

Kellar, the fiancée of Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, took a video of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski on Sunday, when the rumored couple made a courtside appearance at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ loss to the Grizzlies. The model then took to TikTok to ask the million-dollar question.

“How does he do it??” Kellar wrote on her TikTok page, where she boasts over 426,000 followers.

Davidson, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, has a long line of famous — and stunning — girlfriends, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande.

Davidson, 29, and Kardashian, 42, split up over the summer after nine months of dating. Ratajkowski, 31, recently filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard over an alleged affair.

The model and comedian began seeing each other shortly afterwards when they were introduced by a mutual friend, according to reports.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at a Knicks game on Nov. 27, 2022.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at a Knicks game on Nov. 27, 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski takes a selfie with fans at Knicks game

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski at a Knicks game on Nov. 27, 2022.



The 31-year-old Kellar, who was previously engaged to country singer Chase Bryant, has been dating Hartenstein since 2019, and the pair got engaged in April after the big man proposed on a Malibu beach.

Hartenstein’s next big life decision came when he decided to leave the Clippers and sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Knicks on the first day of free agency on June 30. Kellar told The Post before the season how the 24-year-old Hartenstein initially slid into her DMs with a unique flirtation.

“My Instagram is pretty sexy, so I get a lot of comments about my body, which is nice,” Kellar said. “But he came in and messaged me something like, ‘You have the most beautiful smile,’ and sent me his favorite photo of me from my feed. I was wearing a turtleneck in that picture. It was really sweet of him.”

Kellar fills her TikTok page with updates from Knicks games — and the comings and goings from Celebrity Row. Other recent videos include Noah Schnapp, Selena Gomez and Fat Joe featured on the Knicks’ video screen.

Kourtney Kellar frequently attends Knicks games Kourtney Kellar/Instagram

Kourtney Kellar Kourtney Kellar/Instagram

Hartenstein, 24, is averaging 6.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game mostly coming off the Knicks bench this season.