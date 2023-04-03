Kodai Senga’s Ghost Forkball Could Wreak Havoc





Kodai Senga ain’t afraid of no ghost.

The right-hander was sensational in his MLB debut on Sunday in Miami after shaking out some of the nerves in the first inning.

All eight of his strikeouts in the win came via his filthy ghost forkball pitch that had Marlins hitters reeling.

Senga helped propel the Mets to a third win and a series victory over the Marlins to open the 2023 season.

To talk ghost forkballs, sing about ghost forkballs and talk everything Mets, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me.

Amazin’ But True Podcast with Jake Brown & Nelson Figueroa:

SENGA’S SENSATIONAL DEBUT: He was nervous in the first inning, but picked it up and was brilliant the rest of the outing. The ghost forkball was fooling Marlins, accounting for all eight of his strikeouts. The sweeper is a bigger breaking ball than a regular slider.

GHOST FORKBALL: Figgie breaks down the pitch and why it is so effective. I make a parody song of the hit song "Ghostbusters" called "Ghost Forkball."

JUSTIN VERLANDER: Figgie believes and Verlander himself believes he won't be out that long. If this were the playoffs, he would be pitching. There's no need to push it in the regular season.

ESCOBAR VS. BATY: Tough first series for Eduardo Escobar as Brett Baty got off to a hot start in triple-A. Baty's time is coming, but Mets fans have to give Escobar a few weeks before calling for Baty.

ABT 69: I go through all the new Citi Field food options in 69 seconds.

NELSON FIGUEROA SPANISH ACADEMY: Figgie teaches me how to say "ghost forkball," "reeling in the fish" and "home opener" in Spanish.

