Kodai Senga stars in home debut as Mets’ latest love affair begins

Kodai Senga had already struck out four Marlins, which led the Citi Field fans to stand with two strikes on Nick Fortes in the second inning Saturday.

They roared when Senga struck out the side, catching Fortes looking at a 98 mph four-seam fastball.

Or, as Mets Twitter described it: Ghosted the side.

Dwight Gooden had his K Corner. Kodai Senga has his Ghost Fork SENGA animation on the jumbo scoreboard.

“I was a little surprised at first, but it’s not very common that a player’s associated with such symbolic marks, and I’m very grateful for that,” Senga said via an interpreter after his 5-2 win over the Marlins improved his record to 2-0.

Senga has officially become a happening.

A $75 million godsend from Japan who has served as the ace of the Mets staff at a time when Justin Verlander is on the shelf and Max Scherzer is trying to find Max Scherzer.

New York got to embrace him for the first time and Senga embraced New York back.

“I feel very warm and welcome. … Hopefully next time I can put up more ghosts,” Senga said.

Now you see his ghost forkball, now you don’t.





Kodai Senga struck out six batters in six innings during his home debut at Citi Field. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Senga’s six Ks — four on his ghost forkball — across six three-hit innings gave him 14 for his two starts. Any chance the Marlins had of playing ghostbuster was further sabotaged by Senga’s 97-98 mph four-seam fastball, cutter and sweeper. Senga threw 16 forkballs and none were put in play.

“As the season goes on, I think hitters are gonna be more used to it, they’re gonna try to not swing at the forkball,” Senga said, “so mixing in pitches is really important.”

Senga shook his head and pounded his glove in disgust after Jazz Chisholm blasted a curveball into the right field seats leading off the sixth inning. “It was just a missed location,” Senga said.

It was the Marlins’ first hit since the first inning. Imagine if they hadn’t become familiarized with him after facing him last Sunday.

“I can throw a strike when I want to throw a strike,” Senga said.





Kodai Senga was embraced by Citi Field fans during his home debut with the Mets. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

A walk and a wild pitch, followed by a second walk, prompted a calming mound visit by pitching coach Jeremy Hefner with Senga’s pitch count at 89. On pitch No. 90, Avisail Garcia grounded to third to end the inning and Senga’s day.

“He threw a lot of behind-in-the-count cutters today for strikes,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s got a lot of weapons that hitters have to prepare for.”

But the Ghost Fork is the main event.

“I can’t throw a ball like that,” David Robertson told The Post. “He’s got so much, I guess you call it down angle, when he’s pulling through the baseball when he throws it that it just looks like a fastball. … It comes out on the same plane, it’s spinning funny, hitters just see it, want to swing at it, and then at the last second it just … disappears.”





Kodai Senga has struck out 14 batters through his first two MLB starts. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

Most of the 42,306 fans booed, of course, when Senga was flagged for a clock violation with Garrett Cooper batting in the third inning.

It is just as evident that Senga has endeared himself to his teammates as well with his charisma and frequent outward displays of support. He was seen smiling and enthusiastically applauding in the dugout when slumping Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run HR in the sixth inning.

“His English is getting better every day, and he’s been embracing not just the American lifestyle and culture,” rampaging Pete Alonso said, “but he’s embracing every single guy on this team. He’s got all of his family back over at home, and for him to perform the way he has, and for him to have the poise and discipline, and for him to execute the way he has, it’s really special.”

Senga has taken the adjustment in stride.





Four of Kodai Senga’s six strikeouts ended with his ghost forkball. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

“He’s been wanting to be over here for a long time,” Adam Ottavino told The Post. “He’s got a great translator, he’s got good people with him. He’s very confident, which is great. He has an edge to him I think underneath, and I think that’s gonna serve him well.

“I’ve played with a number of Japanese guys now over the years, and for the most part, they seem very humble and they do a good job of like putting others in front of them, and just being passive a little bit. But the good ones also have a little bit of a competitive fire underneath that comes out, and with him it’s apparent just by being around him every day.”

Kodai Senga appears born for the New York stage.

“After throwing here, I know that if I keep throwing well, they’re gonna keep welcoming me and keep cheering for me,” Senga told The Post through his interpreter.

Let the love affair begin.