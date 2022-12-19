Kodai Senga embarks on Mets journey with big expectations

Kodai Senga is ready to be a Met.

Asked which batter he was most looking forward to facing now that he’s in the majors, the Japanese right-hander responded in English: “The Phillies lineup.”

It’s in part due to that mentality, along with his repertoire and championship pedigree while pitching in Japan that the Mets were interested in bringing Senga to Queens, where he was introduced on Monday during a press conference at Citi Field.

Senga, who turns 30 in January, signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join a rotation that includes Max Scherzer and also added Justin Verlander — set to be introduced at Citi Field on Tuesday — and Jose Quintana.

Senga said through an interpreter he signed with the Mets because he “felt the Mets wanted me here and it was an opportunity to pitch with great veteran pitchers.”

He’ll be part of a new-look rotation after the departure of Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt.

Kodai Senga comes to the Mets after working his way up through the Japanese system. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

General manager Billy Eppler, who has significant experience scouting players in Japan, helped bring Masahiro Tanaka to the Yankees and then was the GM of the Angels when they signed Shohei Ohtani, said he’d been aware of Senga for nearly a decade.

The team Senga pitched for in Japan, Fukuoka, doesn’t post players, so this was his first chance to move to the majors after negotiating an out in his last contract in Japan.

He’s gotten advice from Yu Darvish, who told Senga to “learn English,” according to Senga.

More important will be Senga’s performance on the mound.

Senga met with Eppler, as well as manager Buck Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and director of pitching development Eric Jagers in November.

Eppler said he noted Senga’s “curiosity to learn and be better… It was apparent his goal is to win a championship here. He won a number of them in Japan. I think the pursuit of a ring, a trophy, I think that’s what drives him.”

The championship experience, according to Eppler, was “a little bit of a separator.”

And Eppler added the fact Senga was originally drafted into Japan’s developmental league was something he admired.

“He had to scratch and claw his way to the NPB,” Eppler said of Senga, who went on to start Game 1 of the Japan Series in four straight seasons.

“He’s constantly working to improve,” Eppler said. “He fought his way to become a star. It’s a pretty good sign of resiliency.”

He’ll no doubt need that in his new setting.

Senga said he considered his “biggest challenge” will be “getting used to the culture in New York.”

His meeting with the Mets last month was his first trip to New York.

Senga noted it was “very cold” and he spent the day doing “tourist stuff,” like walking around Times Square.

His days of anonymity are likely coming to an end and while a good deal of the spotlight will be shared between Scherzer and Verlander, Senga will have plenty of it on him, as well.

Senga chose his number with the Mets through a fan poll on Twitter, since his preferred numbers of 21 and 41 are unavailable, with Scherzer wearing 21 and 41 retired for Tom Seaver.

The fans chose No. 34, worn with the Mets most famously by Nolan Ryan.

“I’m very honored and excited to have the fans choose 34 for me,’’ Senga said. “I hope to live up to their high expectations.”

Senga worked out at Citi Field over the weekend and will be back in January, as the team prepares for spring training.

“I’ve wanted to play here a long time,” Senga said of his wait to get to the majors.

Now, he gets his chance.