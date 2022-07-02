Kobe Bryant ‘comes to me in dreams’ with inspiration

Lamar Odom has been getting inspiration from an unlikely source: Kobe Bryant.

The former teammate of Bryant’s told TMZ Sports that the deceased Lakers legend “comes to me in dreams.”

“[He’s] just talking to me all the time,” Odom said. ” ‘Hang in there. Keep fighting.’ A lot of s–t.”

Lamar Odom, left, says Kobe Bryant ‘comes to me in dreams.’ NBAE via Getty Images

Odom, 42, said the dreams usually include them playing basketball, including in games. The two played together from 2004-11 with the Lakers and stayed close afterwards. Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2020 while Odom has dealt with substance abuse issues.

Odom, who has a tattoo of Bryant on his neck, said that he’s still inspired by his friend now.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “That’s why I love coming back to L.A., too. I feel him.”

Lamar Odom, left, and Kobe Bryant won two championships together. NBAE via Getty Images

Bryant won a pair of rings with Odom alongside him, in 2009 and 2010. Odom was also the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2011, while Bryant was the 2008 MVP when he took the Lakers to the Finals, where they lost to the Celtics.

“His spirit, it’s so strong,” Odom said. “To me, he’s like not too far away. Especially when you’re dreaming of someone, and they talk to you in that dream, you’re definitely going to remember it.”