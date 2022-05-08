Knicks win first NBA title

On May 8th, 1970, the New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to secure their first championship in franchise history. Willis Reed and Walt “Clyde” Frazier led the Bockers’ past a star-studded lineup that featured Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.

