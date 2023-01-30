Knicks willing to pay high price for Raptors’ OG Anunoby

The Raptors understandably are setting a high price for two-way wing OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but the Knicks don’t appear scared off yet by the potential return.

The Knicks have “shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks” in a deal for the NBA steals leader, according to a report Monday in The Athletic.

The 25-year-old Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points and an NBA-best 2.1 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from 3-point range in 35.8 minutes per game over 45 appearances for the Raptors entering their game Monday in Phoenix. The Suns are also among the teams interested in Anunoby, according to the report.





OG Anunoby leads the NBA in steals and is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Jason Szenes for the New York Post

The 6-foot-7 London native denied rumors he’s unhappy in Toronto, even as trade speculation grows.

“It is what it is,” Anunoby told Sportsnet’s Michael Grange on Monday. “No, it doesn’t bother me. What can I do about it? I didn’t tell anyone to do that story or say whatever. It’s not my choice for whatever is going on to be going on. I can’t control it, so what’s the point of being mad about it?”

The Knicks were unable to swing a deal for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell last summer before he was sent from the Jazz to the Cavaliers for three first-round picks, three players and two additional first-round pick swaps.