Knicks vs. Hawks total, prediction: Take the Under

The Hawks and Knicks meet in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series, which Atlanta won in five games. The tables have turned this season, as the Knicks have gotten the better of the Hawks, winning each of the past three matchups. After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Hawks are in the midst of a disappointing season. They’re 35-36, 10th in the East and needing to win two games in the play-in tournament for the chance to make the playoffs.

So what has changed for the Hawks?

Although they are second in Offensive Rating — scoring 115.6 points per 100 possessions — nearly all of their offensive prowess is canceled out on the defensive end of the floor with their 27th-ranked Defensive Rating (114.8) that leaves them with only a +0.8 Net Rating.

While the Knicks have struggled to score, ranking 21st in Offensive Rating (110.2), they have the Hawks’ number with 115.4 points per 100 possessions in the three matchups this season. But while the Knicks have scored efficiently against the Hawks, that hasn’t exactly translated to high-scoring games. The three matchups have ended 99-90, 101-87 and 117-108.

We’re also seeing both defenses improve recently: The Hawks have improved to 14th in Defensive Rating (115.9) over the past two weeks while the Knicks are sixth in Defensive Rating (107.9).

The Knicks have struggled to score this season. Robert Sabo

The Hawks have trended toward the Under, including in six of their past eight. The Knicks have also gone Under in three of their past four. The Knicks also play at a slow pace, ranking 28th in possessions per game (96.1) and 28th in Offensive Length of Possession (15.2 seconds). The Hawks aren’t a particularly fast-paced team, either, ranking 18th in pace (98) and 20th in Offensive Length of Possession (14.8). That said, we should expect a slower-paced game.

With my model making this total 222, I’ll back the Under in a game I believe is priced too high.

The Play: Hawks-Knicks Under 225