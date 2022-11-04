Knicks viewing Quentin Grimes as ‘situational’ player right now

Quentin Grimes feels healthy, hasn’t felt discomfort in a week and was able to practice fully the day after making his regular-season debut in the Knicks’ loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night. But that doesn’t mean his role is ready to expand.

“He’s situational right now,” coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday. “But we’ll take a look at it.”

Grimes only played in the final minutes on Wednesday after the result had been decided, as Cam Reddish maintained his spot with the second unit. Thibodeau said he considered going to Grimes to defend Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray but opted against it. Murray poured in 36 points. The second-year guard believes the Knicks are just being cautious with him.

“They don’t want to throw me in too fast, and go in and play 30 minutes,” Grimes said. “They don’t want my foot to flare up again like it did. So right now, I’m just focused on what Thibs needs me to do whenever I get into the games. Just be ready for that.”

Grimes, who impressed last season and during the Las Vegas Summer League, would seem to be able to help the Knicks on the perimeter, both as a defender and 3-point shooter. On Friday, he could see time on Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers’ impressive young guard.

“With me, I feel like I can come in, bring a lot of energy, intensity to the game and hopefully [we can] lock down defensively as a unit,” Grimes said.

The Knicks won’t have to deal with James Harden on Friday in Philadelphia. The 76ers’ star guard will be out at least a few weeks with a right foot tendon strain. Superstar center Joel Embiid (flu) missed Philadelphia’s loss to the Wizards on Wednesday night and is listed as questionable. Guard Matisse Thybulle (sprained right ankle) is also listed as questionable.

The Westchester Knicks, the team’s G-League affiliate, announced their opening night roster. It includes the Knicks’ lone draft pick, Trevor Keels out of Duke, who is on a two-way contract. The other two-way player, wing Feron Hunt, is also on the roster. Their first game is at the Maine Celtics on Friday night.