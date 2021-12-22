Knicks vet out 8 weeks after ankle surgery

The Knicks’ pending rotation depth once their roster is restocked from their ongoing COVID outbreak will be missing a key piece for at least the next two months.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose underwent surgery Wednesday on the right ankle that has sidelined him for each of the Knicks’ past two games, and he will be reevaluated in eight weeks, the team announced.

With six Knicks also out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, previously benched Kemba Walker has started each of those contests, scoring 50 combined points in a loss Saturday in Boston and a win Tuesday night over Detroit. Walker had been replaced by Alec Burks in the starting lineup in late November and was out of the rotation altogether for nine games.

The 33-year-old Rose, a former league MVP who also has played for coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota, has been an invaluable addition since the Knicks acquired him from the Pistons in January, finishing as a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man award last season. The 14-year veteran is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 24.5 minutes per game in 26 appearances (four starts) this season after he was re-signed to a three-year deal worth $43.6 million in the offseason.

Derrick Rose has been sidelined since Dec. 16. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Even with Rose sidelined, Thibodeau will have multiple decisions to make once some or all of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are able to return to the lineup.

Forwards Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox also have been out due to the health and safety protocols, although Toppin has been cleared to rejoin the team. Starting center Nerlens Noel was added to the protocols list ahead of Thursday’s home game against the Wizards.

Burks has shifted back to a wing position alongside inconsistent shooting guard Evan Fournier in the past two games, with the 31-year-old Walker mostly manning the point.

Following Tuesday’s win over Detroit, Thibodeau had left open the possibility of Walker still receiving minutes after the others return, saying “performance matters” and “whoever gives us the best chance to win, you are going to be in there.”

Thibodeau also regularly gushes about Burks’ versatility and willingness to play multiple roles for the good of the team. When the lineup switch was announced on Nov. 27, Thibodeau reasoned that he wanted to add Burks’ size and improved defense to the team’s rotation.

“Obviously, we miss RJ. But that’s what I love about Alec is you can start Alec, you can bring him off the bench and you can play him at four different positions,” Thibodeau said when asked about Burks after Tuesday’s game. “He’s the ultimate pro. He understands what every position is. Whatever you ask him to do, the team is always first. He’s willing to sacrifice for the team and you can’t ask for anything more from a player. It’s special.

“We’re looking forward to getting our guys back. We miss RJ. But this is part of the NBA, when someone is out the next guy has to get in there and get the job done.”

Burks continues to provide a bit of everything amid heavy minutes, but his shot also has suffered in the 11 games since he moved into the starting lineup at the expense of Walker.

Burks extended his recent shooting slump Tuesday night with a 2-for-10 showing, including just one made 3-pointer among four attempts from beyond the arc. The 11-year veteran has connected on just 31.5 percent from the floor and 29.5 from long range over the past nine games to drop his overall shooting percentage this season to a career-worst 38.7 percent.