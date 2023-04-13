Knicks vet Derrick Rose gives teammates playoff advice

Quentin Grimes has sought out Knicks non-rotation veteran Derrick Rose for advice on the playoffs, noting that the former league MVP has been even more engaged with his younger teammates as the playoffs have approached.

Rose has played just two minutes since Dec. 31, but his experience can be a valuable resource for players such as Grimes, who is making his postseason debut.

“He’s been great. I feel like the past week and a half or so, he’s been a little more vocal,” Grimes said after practice Thursday. “I think he kind of feels the excitement coming back, the playoffs coming around.

New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Derrick Rose. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“He hasn’t been in the rotation for us. He’s been kind of one of the biggest key factors for us on the bench, talking to us, giving me tips, Jalen [Brunson] tips, whoever really kind of comes out of the game.

“Given what we’re going through, stuff out there in practice, he’s definitely talking more. He’s talking to me, Deuce [Miles McBride], anybody, anybody who will listen. He’s been in those situations. He knows what it takes. Having a guy like that — he’s an MVP, a Hall of Famer, you’re gonna listen to him every time he talks. So, it’s definitely gonna be something I take advantage of, for sure.”

Rose has appeared in 51 career postseason games with the Bulls, Timberwolves and Knicks, easily the most on the team.

Grimes added that he has been consuming “endless” amount of film on Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell this week for that defensive assignment during the series.





Knicks guard Quentin Grimes dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

“That’s what you live for, you want to have those challenges thrown your way,” Grimes said.

Brunson has been impressed by Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, a first-time All-Star in 2022 who averaged 21.6 points and 7.8 assists this season alongside Mitchell in the Cleveland backcourt.

“[I’ve seen] a lot, an All-Star, the way he’s gotten better every year,” Brunson said. “He’s a phenomenal talent, plays the game the right way, is all about the right things. Don’t really know him personally, but seeing him from afar, he looks like a pretty good teammate to play with. He has those guys playing well.”