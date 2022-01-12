The Knicks won a game over a solid, hot team, and Julius Randle won back some fans.

It was a near perfect Garden night, as the Knicks began the second half of their 82-game schedule with a 108-85 rout over the Kristaps Porzingis-less Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ five-game winning streak was snapped, and the Knicks moved back to the .500 mark at 21-21 for the first time since Dec. 7.

Two days after a timid two-point clunker when he was harassed by the home crowd, Randle looked more like himself in roaring to the basket and finishing with 17 points in 35 minutes.

It was hardly perfect as Randle shot 6 of 17 from the field — 1 of 3 from 3-point land — and grabbed 10 rebounds with six assists.

RJ Barrett was the bigger star, adding 32 points to continue his recent hot hand. Barrett was 13 of 22 from the field — 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

RJ Barrett, who scored 32 points, puts up a shot over Moses Brown during the Knicks’ 108-85 win over the Mavericks. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Mitchell Robinson slams one home during the Knicks’ win. Getty Images

Barrett punctuated the night with a two-handed reverse dunk in the fourth quarter. All five Knicks starters hit double figures — a first this season.

Randle, who gave the Knicks fans a thumbs-down gesture last Thursday, failed to acknowledge the crowd’s cheers Wednesday. The fans chanted Barrett’s name on multiple occasions.

Missing long on his first attempt — a 3-pointer — the 6-foot-9 All-Star power forward then got rolling. He scored on three straight possessions — two powerful drives and a 3-pointer.

Though he heard scattered boos during pregame intros, he got only cheered as the shots dropped and he played his normal aggressive way instead of dropping the ball off to a teammate at the perimeter like he did against San Antonio.

Randle’s worst moment was getting called for a 24-second violation to close the third quarter, and the arena let out a collective groan.

By halftime, Randle had helped lead the Knicks to a 56-45 lead with 11 points, shooting 4 of 10. He was a plus-15 when on the court.

Julius Randle drives on Dorian Finney-Smith during the Knicks’ win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Starters Evan Fournier (13 points), Alec Burks (10 points), Mitchell Robinson (19 points, 9 of 10 from the field, nine rebounds) were all in double figures. Four of the five were in double figures by intermission.

Porzingis, the former Knicks lottery pick whose trade eventually led to Randle’s signing, missed the game with COVID-19. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was also missing because of protocols, and the Mavericks were led by assistant Sean Sweeney.