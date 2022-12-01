Knicks’ upset bid falls short in loss to elite Bucks

The Garden crowd erupted as it hasn’t all season, exploding at the announced sixth foul on Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The cheers grew even louder when the call was confirmed after a review. Not only did the Knicks have an opportunity to pull even, but also they wouldn’t have to deal with “The Greek Freak” for the final 59.7 seconds of regulation.

A breakthrough victory seemed realistic. Then, in a flash, it was out of reach. In hindsight, Antetokounmpo fouling out only made the final result worse and that fateful last minute even more painful. The powerhouse Bucks still found a way to leave victorious Wednesday despite their superstar’s absence in the final 60 seconds.

Grayson Allen sank a dagger of a 3-pointer with 30.9 seconds left, the go-ahead basket in a 109-103 victory that sent the Knicks to their sixth loss in their past seven home games.

“You have to be ready for what they’re about to do,” Jalen Brunson said. “And they ran a great play and a great shooter got a good look.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 37 points, makes a jump pass as Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the Knicks’ 109-103 loss to the Bucks. Robert Sabo

Their third straight defeat at home was another agonizing finish in which the Knicks fell just short. The losses have come by a combined 13 points, all decided either in the final seconds of regulation or in overtime.

The Knicks (10-12) missed seven of their 20 free-throw attempts, including four crucial ones down the stretch, and they couldn’t stop Allen with the game on the line and Antetokounmpo tied to the bench. RJ Barrett tried to match Allen, but his 3-point try clanked off the back of the rim.

“Sometimes, it’s a bad bounce,” Barrett said. “The Memphis one, [Ja Morant] got blocked, he got the ball back, he put it in. Something like that — sometimes, it doesn’t go your way. Or a day like today. I haven’t watched the play yet, but that Grayson play … we were missing out on our help and they threw the ball crosscourt and they got a good look. I tried to close the best I could.”

Mitchell Robinson, who scored 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, shoots a hook shot over Brook Lopez during the Knicks’ loss. Robert Sabo

Before fouling out, Antetokounmpo was brilliant, dominating the Knicks for the second time this season and finishing with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He’s part of a long list of superstars — including Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant — who have tormented the Knicks this year, ruining quality performances like this one.

Barrett led the Knicks with 26 points and Mitchell Robinson turned in a monster effort of 15 points and 20 rebounds. But the duo of Julius Randle and Brunson suffered through off nights for the Knicks, as they shot a combined 16-for-46 from the field, though they combined for 35 points.

Bucks guard Grayson Allen, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing minute, drives past RJ Barrett during the Knicks’ loss. AP

The Knicks took solace with how well they played in defeat. They have performed better of late, starting with their recent 3-2 road trip. A few fortunate bounces and they would not have gone 0-3 in their last three home games, against the Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Bucks. They could easily have won one, two or even all three.

“It’s tough. But you just can’t be discouraged,” Brunson said. “There’s going to be a lot of negativity. There are going to be a lot of people saying, ‘You should be doing this, you should be doing that’ outside this locker room. It’s impossible not to see it. It’s just how it is in today’s world.

“For us we have to continue to stay the course. It’s just if we want it or not. Can we click at the right time? Can we make a run and be a better team. I think we have the ability to do that. It’s just not our time yet.”