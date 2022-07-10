Knicks’ Trevor Keels ‘had chills’ amid productive Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS — Trevor Keels had a smile splashed across his face.

The Knicks had just won their first in the Las Vegas Summer League, and the rookie was thrilled to be a part of it.

“I just had chills in the walkway before the game, seeing the crowd, seeing the NBA logo, it’s a lot of emotions,” the one-and-done Duke guard said after producing three points, six rebounds and four steals in his professional debut Friday night. “I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of the guys who helped me get here. I made it. I remember watching this on TV all the time, begging my dad to come to Vegas, and now I’m playing.”

The 6-foot-4 Keels, who recently agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks, had an up-and-down lone season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. He started with a bang, pouring in 25 points in the Champions Classic at the Garden against Kentucky and had some big moments to help the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. But he also struggled with his perimeter jumper, shooting only 31.2 percent from 3-point range, and considered returning to school for his sophomore year.

Trevor Keels had “chills” during his Summer League debut. Getty Images

Ultimately, he opted to stay in the draft, and while he was projected by some to get taken late in the first round, he fell to the Knicks in the second round at No. 42. Keels seems overjoyed by the selection.

“I didn’t think I was going to [get drafted] that low. But it is what it is,” he said. “Of course, I’m going to make sure all the teams pay that passed up on me. But I’m excited I’m a Knick. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

He will likely spend a lot of his first season in the G-League. Keels has to refine his jumper and get into better condition, but the book on him, that he is a tenacious defender and aggressive player who will appeal to coach Tom Thibodeau, seemed spot on in his first summer league game.

Trevor Keels drives during the Knicks’ Summer League game on Saturday. NBAE via Getty Images

He was active on defense and frequently drove into the paint, setting up Jericho Sims for an alley-oop in one instance. Keels described himself as a “dog” on the court and welcomed the intensity Thibodeau is known for.

“I love a coach that’s going to get on you, make sure you play hard,” he said. “Defense is really important. Playing for Coach K, he was big on that. My high school coach [and] my AAU coach [were the same], so I always played for a coach who is going to get into you. I love coaches like that. I love tackling challenges.”

Part of Keels’ comfort level with the Knicks is his familiarity with two of their players, fellow Dukies RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. He has a prior relationship with both players and has spoken to them since the Knicks drafted him.And he also loves the idea of being able to play at the Garden, the site of his best college performance.

“I can’t wait to play there again. The Garden is amazing,” Keels said. “I laugh with my dad, how lucky I am to go play in Cameron [Indoor Stadium] and play in the Garden. It’s just crazy.”