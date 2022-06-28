Knicks trade Noel, Burks to clear cap space for Brunson

On draft night, Leon Rose was ridiculed and criticized for trading out of the first round.

Less than a week later, he has the Knicks positioned to land their No. 1 free-agent target.

Rose has now created upward of $30 million in cap space after sending veterans Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Pistons, as ESPN reported, on Tuesday night, clearing the way to sign coveted free agent point guard Jalen Brunson of the Mavericks.

Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks Jason Szenes; Getty Images

Amid reports that the Knicks are the heavy favorites to land Brunson, they are now able to offer him a max contract of four years in excess of $100 million.

Burks and Noel are due to make a combined $19 million next year. The Knicks also are sending Detroit multiple second-round picks and cash, according to ESPN. They can free up an additional $5.1 million if they release center Taj Gibson.

On draft night, Rose traded out of the first round and dealt Kemba Walker to the Pistons, creating $14 million of cap space. As part of the wheeling and dealing, the Knicks now have 11 first-round picks over the next seven years, which they could use as assets in a trade.