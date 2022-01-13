Knicks trade for Cam Reddish in deal that sends Kevin Knox to Hawks

Will another mid-season trade boost the Knicks into an Eastern Conference contender?

The Knicks, currently sitting at 21-21, are about to find out. The team acquired Cam Reddish from the Hawks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round draft pick, The Post has learned. New York also acquired veteran forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick from the Nets in the deal.

Reddish, a Duke teammate of R.J. Barrett, is averaging 11.9 points per game in 34 appearances (seven starts) for the Hawks this season.

A year ago, the Knicks acquired Derrick Rose in a move that led the team to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated by Reddish’s Hawks in five games in the opening round.