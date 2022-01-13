The Hamden Journal

Knicks trade for Cam Reddish in deal that sends Kevin Knox to Hawks

Knicks trade for Cam Reddish in deal that sends Kevin Knox to Hawks

Will another mid-season trade boost the Knicks into an Eastern Conference contender?

The Knicks, currently sitting at 21-21, are about to find out. The team acquired Cam Reddish from the Hawks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round draft pick, The Post has learned. New York also acquired veteran forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick from the Nets in the deal.

Reddish, a Duke teammate of R.J. Barrett, is averaging 11.9 points per game in 34 appearances (seven starts) for the Hawks this season.

Cam Reddish is headed to the Knicks
Getty Images
Kevin Knox was traded to the Hawks
Kevin Knox was traded to the Hawks
Corey Sipkin

A year ago, the Knicks acquired Derrick Rose in a move that led the team to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated by Reddish’s Hawks in five games in the opening round.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.