Knicks to play 76ers at MSG in NBA Christmas Day slate

The Knicks are playing a division rival this Christmas.

The 76ers will come to the Garden for a Christmas Day matchup — one of five games that will be played during the holiday, according to The Athletic.

At MSG, a revamped Knicks roster now featuring Jalen Brunson will compete against Joel Embiid and James Harden on one of the NBA’s premier stages. It’s not known yet what time the game will take place.

RJ Barrett and the Knicks will take on the 76ers at the Garden this Christmas. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Knicks played the Hawks last Christmas, winning 101-87.

The game featured a Kemba Walker triple-double, with the now-former Knicks guard becoming the first player in team history to achieve the feat on Christmas.

The Knicks have a long tradition of playing on Christmas Day and feature some of the best individual performances on the holiday in NBA history, including Bernard King setting the Christmas Day scoring record with 60 points in 1984 for the Knicks at the Garden.