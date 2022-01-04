Knicks’ title hopes depend on RJ Barrett becoming a star

RJ Barret is 21 years old. Those who root for the Knicks and those who comment on them for a living should probably find a whiteboard somewhere and write that a hundred times.

RJ … BARRETT … IS … 21 … YEARS … OLD.

When Patrick Ewing was 21, he was a junior at Georgetown. When Eli Manning was 21, he was a junior at Ole Miss. When Derek Jeter was 21, he was a minor leaguer at Columbus.

Barrett already has 2 ¹/₂ NBA seasons behind him — abbreviated seasons, but seasons nonetheless. Much like the New York legends who preceded him, the Jeters, Ewings, and Mannings, Barrett was expected to do special things after being drafted early in the first round in 2019. He was the third-overall pick, and even though Knicks fans desperately wanted the first pick and Zion Williamson, Zion’s college teammate entered the league with a chance to be a real NBA star. Everyone at Duke thought so, including Coach K.

And right now, given the way things have played out, how many GMs would trade Barrett, who has appeared in 164 games (including playoffs), for Williamson, who has appeared in only 85 and none in 2021-22? If the Big Z is never healthy in the Big Easy, well, maybe Knicks fans actually got a favorable bounce for a change in the lottery.

But then again, missing out on pick No. 2 might end up being more painful than missing out on pick No. 1. Ja Morant is tearing it up, dunking hard on people and dropping 36 on Brooklyn and averaging 25 a pop. The 22-year-old Memphis point guard is showing the league exactly what a young superstar looks like, night after night after night. And the gap between Morant and Barrett seems to be growing by the possession.

The Knicks need RJ Barrett to become a star if they are to contend for a title in the future, The Post’s Ian O’Connor writes. USA TODAY Sports

It was a comparison worth making before the Knicks faced the Pacers in the Garden on Tuesday night, with Julius Randle back from COVID protocols. When Randle was sidelined, Barrett was given a brief opportunity to flash his upside, to prove he can at least temporarily carry a team, and to play a bit like Morant plays. He didn’t exactly seize that opportunity.

He got his numbers in the blowout loss to Oklahoma City, and in the blowout loss to Toronto, but a right-minded consumer knows the difference between empty calories and the real deal. (He had four turnovers against three assists in each game.) All in all, since returning from his own illness on Christmas Day, Barrett had shot 39.4 percent from the floor and 20.7 percent from 3-point range entering the Indiana game.

Though he made a big production jump from Year 1 to Year 2, Barrett has regressed in Year 3. His shooting percentage and 3-point percentage are down, and he’s not scoring or passing like he did last season. Barrett took the Garden court Tuesday night ranked 252nd in the league in player efficiency rating, or 245 spots behind Morant.

This is pretty important stuff, given that Barrett’s ascension is an essential part of Tom Thibodeau’s long-term vision. Randle might someday replicate the powerhouse season he had last year, but he’s provided strong evidence this year that he won’t top it. And at the height of Randle’s powers, the Knicks weren’t able to get past five games in the playoffs.

RJ Barrett NBAE via Getty Images

Barrett, on the other hand, has more time on his side. After he scored 35 in New Orleans in October with the injured Williamson watching, Thibodeau had this to say about him:

“He’s an elite talent. And then when you start to measure his intangibles, you look at the toughness, you look at the basketball IQ, you look at the competitiveness. So those three things — he’s got a great work ethic. Those type of guys always get better. And he has a lot of pride in what he’s doing. He’s put a lot of time into his shooting, into his defense, into finishing.

“You just look at what he’s done at a young age. I thought he had a terrific year last year, averaging 18 points per game on a playoff team. That’s not an easy thing to do. He got better and better as the season went along. It carried over into the summer, it carried over into the fall, and it carried over now.”

It carried over until it didn’t.

“If you look at the great players in the league, there’s a progression to it,” Thibodeau had said last spring. “They don’t just start off being great. I’ve had several players over the years that, each year, they’ve gotten better. I think RJ will be one of those guys.”

RJ absolutely needs to be one of those guys. He needs to develop into a genuine NBA star if the Knicks are to ever develop into genuine championship contenders.

Will it happen? Based on what Barrett has shown in 2 ¹/₂ seasons, your guess is as good as his.