Knicks talking CJ McCollum deal with Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Knicks missed out on the first stage of Portland’s fire sale over the weekend when swingman Norm Powell wound up with the Clippers. They had interest, according to an NBA source.

A source confirmed the Knicks are in on the next part of Portland’s sell-off as they’ve talked to the Blazers about a deal for expensive shooting guard CJ McCollum, who has two years and $70 million left on his contract.

New Orleans and Dallas, among others, are also reportedly talking to the Blazers.

While the Blazers internally are claiming to be building a new team around Damian Lillard, it seems a long shot Portland would want Julius Randle’s pact if, in fact, it is starting over. And a Randle-plus-Kemba Walker package probably doesn’t make the Knicks better — just different.

The real Blazers’ piece the Knicks seek is Lillard, who may miss the rest of the season after abdominal surgery but likely will ask for a trade at season’s end. Landing McCollum could pique Lillard’s interest in the Knicks.

McCollum, 30, has played for the Blazers since being drafted with the 10th pick in 2013. He had a collapsed lung earlier this season, missing 18 games but is averaging 20.5 points per game.