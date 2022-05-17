Knicks stay put at No. 11

CHICAGO — The Knicks’ lottery jinx continued Tuesday in Chicago.
Knicks senior executive William Wesley, wearing a dark blue suit and orange tie, couldn’t bring the Knicks any luck as the club stayed put at 11 during the ping-pong ball rollout.
Wesley shook his head up and down when the Knicks were announced at 11.
They only had a 2 percent chance of winning the top pick and 9.4 percent odds of winning a top-4 selection. Their road back to relevance has now gotten a tad tougher.
The Knicks, who had a 78 percent chance of staying put, have never moved up in the lottery since winning the inaugural one in 1985. The winner Tuesday was the Orlando Magic.
Now Wesley, who was a surprise pick to sit on the dais, will turn the keys over to Knicks president Leon Rose, whose last lottery pick selection was Obi Toppin at No. 8 in 2020. The Knicks made the playoffs last season and were not involved in the lottery.
The Blazers had Damian Lillard rep them in the lottery — a sure sign he’s not going to demand a trade anytime soon. “We have a lot of talent to build on,’’ Lillard said before the drawing.