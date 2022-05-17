Knicks stay put at No. 11

CHICAGO — The Knicks’ lottery jinx continued Tuesday in Chicago.

Knicks senior executive William Wesley, wearing a dark blue suit and orange tie, couldn’t bring the Knicks any luck as the club stayed put at 11 during the ping-pong ball rollout.

Wesley shook his head up and down when the Knicks were announced at 11.

They only had a 2 percent chance of winning the top pick and 9.4 percent odds of winning a top-4 selection. Their road back to relevance has now gotten a tad tougher.

The Knicks, who had a 78 percent chance of staying put, have never moved up in the lottery since winning the inaugural one in 1985. The winner Tuesday was the Orlando Magic.

Now Wesley, who was a surprise pick to sit on the dais, will turn the keys over to Knicks president Leon Rose, whose last lottery pick selection was Obi Toppin at No. 8 in 2020. The Knicks made the playoffs last season and were not involved in the lottery.

The Knicks stayed pat with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft lottery. NBAE via Getty Images

The Blazers had Damian Lillard rep them in the lottery — a sure sign he’s not going to demand a trade anytime soon. “We have a lot of talent to build on,’’ Lillard said before the drawing.