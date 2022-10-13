Knicks starters avoiding last season’s missteps

Playing from behind was a frequent problem last year for the Knicks. Their starters dug holes too deep for the second unit to climb out of, and it was a contributing factor to a dismal 37-win season.

That hasn’t been a issue through three preseason games. In fact, the Knicks’ starters have gotten them off to fast starts. Already, the addition of Jalen Brunson to the returning foursome of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson seems to be paying off. The unit has been in sync, notching 40 assists, emblematic of the selfless way the Knicks have played.

“I said from the very beginning, Jalen fits in seamlessly, and the rest of us who played with each other for a whole year understand how we like to play, what each other’s strengths are,” Randle said. “So continue to build off of that from last year as well.”

The five starters all have high positive ratings, led by Barrett’s plus-51. Randle, buying into the new offensive philosophy of more movement and less dribbling, is plus-35 and Brunson is plus-36. Even Fournier, of whom Knicks fans remain skeptical as a starter over second-year guard Quenntin Grimes, has a plus-26. Robinson, the focal point of the defense, is plus-40.

Julius Randle and the Knicks have bought into a new offensive philosophy. USA TODAY Sports

The group has played in two games together (Fournier sat out the second preseason contest) and has performed well. It built a 12-point lead in the first quarter of a loss Wednesday night at Indiana and was dominant against the Pistons at home.

“We’ve been moving the ball, getting good shots. It’s really what you could hope for,” Barrett said. “When we all play together, everybody gets a chance at an opportunity in the offense. That’s kind of what’s important.”

Brunson, of course, is a key component, the point guard the Knicks lacked last season. Even on Wednesday, when he struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-14 from the field, he created opportunities for his teammates by getting into the paint and making the extra pass. It has rubbed off on the other starters.

Jalen Brunson has already shown he can create opportunities for his new Knicks teammates. USA TODAY Sports

“It plays a huge part. It’s getting us organized. He’s doing a great job of that,” Barrett said of Brunson. “When we get into it, we’re able to trust each other.

“I think it’s the way we’ve all been moving the ball. It’s a collective thing. It’s not just any one person.”

Most of the focus has been on Randle, who is coming off a subpar 2021-22 season, and the expectation he would have the ball less now that Brunson is aboard. Randle has been impressive, producing 13 assists and just two turnovers while moving the ball and pounding it into the floor far less.

Perhaps most importantly, the entire unit looks comfortable with each other.

“It’s more than just Julius. It’s how is Julius fitting in with the starters? How are the starters playing as a unit? That’s more what I look at,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “How are we complementing Julius? How are we bringing the best out of Julius? How is Julius bringing the best out of his team? I’ve been pleased with our starters in general.”