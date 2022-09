Jalen Brunson will see a very familiar face during his first Knicks training camp.

His former backcourt mate at Villanova, Ryan Arcidiacono, was re-signed by the Knicks on Saturday.

The Knicks resigned Ryan Arcidiacono who was a teammate of Jalen Brunson (inset) at Villanova. Jason Szenes; USA TODAY Sports

The deal is partially guaranteed. Arcidiacono averaged 1.6 points in 7.6 minutes per game for the Knicks last year in 10 games after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls.

Brunson and Arcidiacono helped Villanova win the 2016 national championship together.